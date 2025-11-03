Thousands of Santhals March in Sonari Demanding ST Recognition

Thousands of members of the indigenous Santhal community on Monday took to the streets of Sonari in a massive demonstration demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and land rights in Assam. The protest was organised by the All Santhal Students Union (ASSU) Charaideo district committee, with support from the Santhal Mahila Samiti. The event saw the participation of over 2,000 Santhal men and women from different parts of the state, marking one of the largest mobilisations of the community in recent times.

Carrying placards and chanting slogans, the protesters called upon both the state and central governments to immediately recognise the Chaotal people as a Scheduled Tribe under Article 342 of the Indian Constitution. They also demanded the issuance of land pattas (land ownership documents) to all indigenous Santhal families residing across Assam. The demonstrators urged the government to replace the “Tea Tribe” classification with recognition as “Santhal” in all official caste and community certificates.

The protesters further pressed for the immediate implementation of all clauses of the Tripartite Adivasi Peace Accord of 2022, which was signed between the Government of India, the Government of Assam, and Adivasi representatives. They also demanded the introduction of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Assam to safeguard the rights and cultural identity of indigenous communities from external demographic pressures.

Addressing the gathering, one of the protesters said, “Everyone knows that under the Indian Constitution, the Santhal community is entitled to Scheduled Tribe status. If our brothers and sisters in other northeastern states have already been recognised as STs, why can’t the Santhals in Assam get the same recognition? If our demand is ignored, we will launch a fierce and sustained agitation until justice is served.”

Another protester added, “Our demand is one and only one — ST status for the Santhal community. The Assam government’s failure to recognise us is deeply disappointing. We are not asking for favours; we are demanding our constitutional rights. Those opposing our movement should understand that we are seeking justice, not charity.”

The All Santhal Students’ Union reaffirmed that their agitation would continue statewide until their constitutional and ancestral rights are acknowledged.