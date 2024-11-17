Tiger Population Soars in Manas National Park as 3 Cubs Roam Freely

This marks another milestone in the steady rise of Assam's tiger population. According to a 2023 media report, the state has seen significant growth in its tiger numbers over the years. From just 70 tigers in 2006, the population steadily increased, reaching 143 in 2010, 167 in 2014, and 190 in 2018. By 2022, Assam was home to 227 tigers, reflecting the success of ongoing conservation efforts.

Assam is home to four tiger reserves: Manas, Kaziranga, Orang, and Nameri. While the tiger populations in Manas, Kaziranga, and Orang have shown growth, Nameri's tiger population has unfortunately declined from four to three, as reported earlier.