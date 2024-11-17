The tiger population in Assam continues to grow, with a recent sighting in Manas National Park capturing the attention of wildlife enthusiasts. Three royal Bengal tiger cubs were caught on camera by the night patrol in the Bhuyapara range, showing them freely roaming in the wild—a stunning moment that has captivated many.
Tiger Population Soars in Manas National Park as 3 Cubs Roam Freely
Three royal Bengal tiger cubs were caught on camera by the night patrol in the Bhuyapara range, showing them freely roaming in the wild - a stunning moment that has captivated many.
New Update