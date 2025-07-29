Assam’s 3rd Waste & Compost Project Inaugurated in Doomdooma

In a major boost to scientific waste management efforts in Assam, the state’s third integrated waste disposal and compost production project, and the first of its kind in Tinsukia district, was officially inaugurated in Doomdooma.

The facility, located near the Doomdooma public bus stand, was inaugurated by Rupesh Gowala, Minister and MLA of Doomdooma constituency. The project aims to manage household, commercial, and industrial waste in an eco-friendly and systematic manner, with an emphasis on waste segregation, compost production from organic waste, and the reuse of recyclable materials.

Marking the occasion, a public meeting was organised by the Doomdooma Municipal Board, where Municipal Chairperson Kanta Bhattacharya, the Sub-Divisional Officer of Doomdooma, and several other local dignitaries were present alongside the minister.

The newly inaugurated plant has a capacity of handling up to 50 metric tonnes of waste daily, significantly higher than the current daily waste output of Doomdooma town, which stands at around 8 metric tonnes. The facility is expected to cater not only to Doomdooma town but also to nearby areas, providing a sustainable solution to waste disposal in the region.

Speaking at the event, Minister Gowala said, 'With the launch of this facility, the need for a dumping ground in Doomdooma would be eliminated."

Notably, this is the third such project in Assam. Similar waste management and composting units have already been set up in Lakhimpur and Dhekiajuli.

