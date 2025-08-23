Fresh Unrest Erupts in Tinsukia as Labour Dispute Turns Violent

Tinsukia town witnessed fresh unrest after a group of migrant labourers allegedly attempted to attack the officer-in-charge of Tinsukia Sadar Police Station, Paragjyoti Burhagohain, during a clash between traders and workers in the busy Siding Bazar area.

According to police, the incident began after reports surfaced that a vehicle was unloading goods in the Siding Market area. While some labourers were working, another group of migrant workers allegedly tried to stop the activity. By the time police reached the location, loading and unloading work had come to a halt.

“We asked the labourers to resume their work. But once they restarted, the migrant workers again intervened and attempted to use violence against them. When we tried to stop them, they even turned aggressive towards us. We had to remove them using force,” OC Burhagohain told the media.

He further stated that there has been an ongoing dispute between local traders and migrant labourers, which is already under discussion at the Labour Commissioner’s office. “If one group tries to stop another from doing lawful work, it is against the law. And if such acts take place in the presence of police, strict action will follow,” he warned, adding that the market has been ordered to reopen without further disturbances.

Reports suggest that the long-standing conflict between the Tinsukia Chamber of Commerce and the workers’ union (Matiya) over wage issues has been intensifying, and the latest incident has raised tensions further, keeping authorities on alert.