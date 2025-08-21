CU Students Attacked With Rods, Hockey Sticks After Language Slur

A group of Calcutta University students staying at Carmichael Hostel were allegedly assaulted by Hindi-speaking hawkers near Sealdah Bridge on Wednesday night after being taunted with the remark,“You Bengali speakers must be Bangladeshis.” Police have arrested two persons in connection with the incident.

Advertisment

The clash began when a hostel boarder went to purchase a mobile cover and was bargaining with a hawker. The hawker allegedly mocked him, calling him a Bangladeshi for speaking Bengali. When the student returned with fellow boarders to protest, the hawker, along with others, confronted them and insisted they speak in Hindi.

On their way back to the hostel, the students were allegedly attacked from behind by the hawkers, armed with hockey sticks, rods, and knives. Four boarders sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

A written complaint was lodged at Muchipara Police Station at midnight. Following this, members of the Chhatra Parishad staged a sit-in protest outside the station, demanding immediate arrests.

One of the injured students, Elius Akhtar, said, “We politely asked the hawker to apologise, but he refused and demanded we speak in Hindi. We told him this is Bengal, and we speak in Bangla. He then began abusing us, calling us Bangladeshis, and soon other hawkers joined him. While returning to the hostel, we were attacked with rods and hockey sticks. They even carried knives.”

Among the injured is a fourth-year law student who had a semester examination scheduled for today.

Also Read: Pickpocket Caught, Tied to Pole and Beaten by Mob in Guwahati