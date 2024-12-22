Man Found Dead with Gunshot Wounds in Assam’s Doomdooma

A shocking incident has come to light in the Duarmara Kakojan Reserve Forest of Doomdooma forest division in the Tinsukia district of Assam, where a local married man was brutally murdered.

The victim has been identified as Subrata Tanti, whose body bore gunshot wounds, according to police reports.

The police have not yet determined the identity of the assailant or the motive behind the murder, which occurred deep within the forest.

The police have launched an operation in the forest to investigate the incident, leaving the local community in shock and seeking answers.

