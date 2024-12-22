Guwahati Drug Death: Victim’s Friends Arrested After Body Found on Road

The body of Maram Mayur Dutta, a young man, was discovered on the road under suspicious circumstances in the Chilarai Nagar area of Bhangagarh, Guwahati on Saturday morning. His face was frothing, suggesting possible poisoning or suffocation, leading authorities to suspect foul play.

Initial investigations revealed that Mayur’s two friends, Asim Dutta and Madhurjya Gogoi, were involved in his death.

The trio had reportedly consumed drugs together at Asim’s rented house before the tragedy unfolded. Under police custody, Asim Dutta confessed to the events leading up to the death.

Following media reports and CCTV footage, Madhurjya Gogoi fled to Nagaon. However, he was apprehended by Nagaon police shortly afterward.

The Crime Branch, after intervening at the request of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, swiftly cracked the case.

The investigation revealed that after Mayur’s death in Asim’s room, the two friends, panicking, abandoned his body on the road.

The police have also arrested Pradeep Barman, who is believed to have supplied drugs to the three friends.

All three accused are currently under interrogation at the Bhangagarh police station.

The discovery of Mayur’s body has raised alarms about the growing concerns of drug abuse and violence in the area, known for its illicit activities.

Local residents had reported hearing a commotion late at night prior to the incident. The police are continuing their inquiries to uncover the full details of this tragic event.

The victim, who had several tattoos on his arms, was found wearing a white shirt and black trousers.

