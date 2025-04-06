Tirap Tribal Belt: UTOA Opposes Inclusion Of Non Tribal

The United Tribal Organization of Assam (UTOA) has strongly opposed the proposal to include non-tribal populations under land rights and state beneficiary schemes in Tirap Mouza.

Advertisment

The opposition comes in response to a letter submitted by Bhaskar Sharma, MLA of Margherita, on August 30, 2023, to the Assam Chief Minister, advocating for the inclusion of non-tribals residing in the region. Tirap Mouza falls within the protected Tribal Belt and Block, where non-tribal settlement and land ownership are constitutionally restricted. UTOA has categorically rejected the MLA’s proposal, calling it legally and ethically unjustifiable.

UTOA has cited a ruling by the Gauhati High Court, which mandates the eviction of illegal encroachers from all 47 Tribal Belts and Blocks in Assam. The organization has demanded the immediate enforcement of this order, urging the government to remove all non-tribal encroachers from Tirap Mouza and other protected areas. In a public address, UTOA reaffirmed its stance, warning against any attempts to dilute tribal land protections.

Beyond Tirap Mouza, UTOA has raised alarms over environmental and displacement issues in Malu, Tinsukia. According to the organization, unchecked coal dumping activities in the region are endangering Indigenous communities, forcing displacement, and causing severe environmental damage. A recent fact-finding visit by UTOA revealed hazardous living conditions, with local residents facing forced eviction and toxic surroundings.

“Local Indigenous communities are being pushed out of their ancestral lands, with their environment turned toxic due to dumping practices,” said Markush Basumatary, President of UTOA. “This is a dual attack—on our land and on our right to breathe clean air. It is environmental injustice at its worst.”

In light of these pressing issues, UTOA has placed several demands before the Assam government. These include the immediate rejection of MLA Bhaskar Sharma’s proposal, strict enforcement of the Gauhati High Court’s eviction order, and the suspension of coal dumping activities in Malu. Additionally, the organization has called for a thorough investigation into the environmental damage and displacement of Indigenous families, restoration of land titles to affected communities, and adherence to national and international frameworks such as UNDRIP, ILO Convention 107, and Article 244 of the Indian Constitution.

“This is not merely a legal issue—it is a matter of survival, identity, and justice. UTOA will not allow the systematic displacement of Assam’s Indigenous Peoples to go unchallenged,” stated the organization’s leadership.

Calling for collective action, UTOA has urged civil society groups, student bodies, environmental organizations, and Indigenous leaders to unite in defense of tribal rights. The organization has warned that if corrective measures are not taken immediately, it will launch a statewide democratic agitation to safeguard the rights, resources, and future of Assam’s Indigenous communities.