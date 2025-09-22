Traffic Curbs in Guwahati on Sept 23 for Zubeen Garg’s State Funeral

The Guwahati Traffic Police has issued a set of regulations ahead of the state funeral of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, whose mortal remains will be taken from Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) to Hatimura, Patarkuchi in Sonapur on September 23 for the last rites.

Anticipating a massive turnout of fans, officials have restricted the movement of commercial goods vehicles on NH-27 from midnight of September 23 until further notice.

Key traffic regulations include:

Vehicles from Upper Assam heading towards the venue must take a U-turn at Mayfair Tiniali and park at designated spots including Maa Kali Temple field, Kamarkuchi High School field, Sonapur Mini Stadium, and roadside areas beyond the Toll Gate.

Vehicles from Lower Assam will take a U-turn near Dichang Resort and park at Greenwood Resort, ISBT Betkuchi, Basistha Mandir Road, or the NH-27 service road.

Commuters from Upper Assam towards Guwahati will be diverted via Digaru–Amsing Road towards Narengi/Six Mile.

Commuters from Lower Assam heading towards Nagaon and Upper Assam will be diverted from Jorabat underbridge towards Byrnihat–Sonapur Road, rejoining NH-27 at Karchia Jugdal.

Emergency vehicles, ambulances, fire tenders, school buses, and local residents will remain exempt from these restrictions. Additionally, NH-27 between Patarkuchi and Mayfair Tiniali has been declared a No Vehicle Plying Zone, with no parking allowed on this stretch.

The traffic restrictions will be effective from midnight of September 23.

