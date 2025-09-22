Through the Night into Morning, Fans Pour In at Sarusajai Stadium

Even as the sun rose, fans and well-wishers continued to stream into Sarusajai Stadium to catch a final glimpse of their beloved Zubeen da. Through the night, the crowd never faded, with people from every walk of life gathering to bid farewell to the music legend.

Many fans, along with several celebrities and personalities who couldn’t reach the venue due to the massive crowd, made their way during the early hours of the morning. Among them were AASU Chief Advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya and AASU president Utpal Bora, who paid their respects.

Members of the Assamese film industry too arrived in the morning, including actor Jatin Bora, who managed to pay tribute last night. Actor Ravi Sharma, unable to get through the crowd earlier, finally reached today to offer his last respects. Other well-known names, such as actor Barnali Kalita and singer Simanta Shekhar, also arrived in the wee hours.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier announced that Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium would remain open throughout the night to allow fans to pay their respects to Zubeen Garg. His mortal remains will be kept there today as well, he said.

“More and more people wish to see our beloved Zubeen one last time, and we deeply understand these sentiments. Therefore, Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium will remain open throughout the night today for the public. Tomorrow also, the mortal remains of Zubeen will be kept at Sarusajai for people to offer their homage,” he wrote.

Yesterday’s scenes at Sarusajai were unprecedented. The massive size of the crowd made it difficult for many to even find footing. Yet, despite a sudden spell of rain, thousands stood firm, umbrellas in hand or without, determined to say their final goodbye to Assam’s beloved son and music icon, Zubeen Garg.

