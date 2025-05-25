Two Arrested in Goalpara for Pro-Pakistan Facebook Posts

In Goalpara’s Lakhipur area, two individuals were arrested by the police for posting content supporting Pakistan on Facebook.

Advertisment

One of the accused, 17-year-old Hashidul Islam from Chunari Joybhum, was detained by the Lakhipur Police Station, while the other, 18-year-old Jan from Nolangapahartoli village in Boguwa police jurisdiction, was arrested by the Boguwa Police Station.

Both individuals had shared pro-Pakistan posts on Facebook and Instagram.

Earlier this week, a couple from Borlangfer in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district was taken into police custody for allegedly posting anti-India and pro-Pakistan content on social media.

Late last night, police apprehended Rakib Hussain after he had posted messages supporting Pakistan. On Monday, his wife, Rezia Khatun, was also arrested for sharing similar content that authorities deemed anti-national.

According to the Officer-in-Charge of Diphu Police Station, a case numbered 5/25 had been registered against Rezia Khatun. She was detained at the Borlangfer outpost before being brought to Diphu Police Station for further investigation.

The incident raised serious concerns about online activities undermining national sentiment, and the police reiterated that strict action would be taken against individuals promoting anti-India narratives on social platforms.

Also Read: Social Media Posts Supporting Pakistan Will Face NSA Charges: Assam CM