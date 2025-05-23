Land Dispute Turns Fatal in Goalpara’s Jaleswar; One Dead, One Arrested

A long-standing land dispute took a deadly turn in Jaleswar, Goalpara district, where a man named Aminul Haque succumbed to injuries inflicted by his three younger brothers. The attack, reportedly triggered by a quarrel over a plot of land, occurred on May 15.

According to reports, the altercation initially began as a heated argument between Aminul and his brothers, Atikur Rahman, Atuwar Ali, and Sonaullah, over a piece of land. The conflict soon escalated, resulting in a brutal attack on Aminul by the trio.

Aminul was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Following a complaint filed by the victim's wife, Lakhipur Police have arrested one of the accused. However, the other two suspects remain at large as of now. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the fugitives.

The incident has shocked the local community, drawing attention to rising violence over land disputes in the region.

