Two Assam Congress MLAs Challenge APCC, Oppose Block President Appointments

A fresh dispute has emerged within the Assam Congress over the recent appointments of Block Congress Committee (BCC) presidents. Two party MLAs have raised objections, expressing their discontent in separate letters to AICC General Secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, challenging APCC President Bhupen Borah.

Nandita Das expressed strong resentment over the appointment of Md. Muzammil Hoque as the BCC President of Chamaria. She alleged that Hoque has been involved in anti-party activities, including spreading false and baseless messages against her on social media. Highlighting that her tenure as an MLA continues until May 2026, Bora asserted her constitutional right over Chamaria Block and accused the party leadership of sidelining her recommendations. She urged the AICC in-charge to reconsider the appointment and instead proposed the name of Md. Gulzar Hussain for the post.

Similarly, Sibamoni Bora expressed dissatisfaction over the exclusion of her recommended candidates from the final list of BCC presidents for the newly formed Dhing Block Congress Committee. She claimed that nearly 1.2 lakh voters from her former Batadrava constituency have been shifted to Dhing following the delimitation, and she has been actively involved in organizational activities there. Bora had suggested names for both Dhing and Niz-Dhing BCC president posts, but none of them were considered. Despite multiple attempts to communicate with the party leadership, she received no positive response. She urged the AICC in-charge to intervene and ensure the appointment of her recommended candidates for the smooth functioning of party activities.