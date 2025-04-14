Two Minor Girls Rescued from Guwahati Hotel Room, Kidnappers on the Run

In a shocking incident, Paltan Bazar Police rescued two 16-year-old girls from a hotel room at Bora Service area in Guwahati on Sunday evening. The minors, both Class 10 students, had gone missing earlier that afternoon.

Acting on a missing complaint filed by the families, police launched a swift search and traced the girls to a room in the Restaurant cum Guest House. Preliminary reports suggest they were lured and forcibly taken there by two unidentified men, who fled the scene along with the hotel manager before police arrived.

The father of one victim said his daughter had gone for a stroll around 7 PM and didn’t return. Her phone remained unreachable, prompting the family to search frantically. The breakthrough came when the second girl managed to contact her family and reveal their location.

The victims’ families have accused the hotel of negligence, alleging the absence of CCTV cameras and failure to verify IDs during check-in. They also suspect the manager's involvement in the abduction.

A probe is underway to locate the absconding kidnappers and investigate the hotel staff’s role.