Delhi Man Mysteriously Found Dead Inside Guwahati Hotel Room

The body of a man from Delhi was reportedly recovered from a hotel room in Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar area, sources said on Friday.

The body was discovered inside Room No. 122 of Hotel Ambassador in Paltan Bazar, sources said. The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Delhi.

As per hotel records, Anil Kumar had checked into the hotel on the night of the November 26th. He had been staying at this hotel during his visits to Guwahati over the past four years due to work-related commitments, sources informed.

The hotel authorities suspect that the death might have occurred on Thursday night. Following the incident, the Paltan Bazar Police arrived at the scene and sent the body to GMCH for a post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.