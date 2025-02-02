Guwahati: Major Theft Racket Busted by Paltan Bazar Police

A major theft gang operating from a rented house in Guwahati has been busted by Paltan Bazar Police. The gang was involved in multiple thefts and burglaries, including a recent incident in Paltan Bazar.

Based on case number 13/25, Paltan Bazar Police arrested four notorious thieves from Barpeta.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mokibul Khan, Rushikesh Kishan Shinde, Mokibul Hussain, and Harshjit Mandal.

During the operation, police recovered stolen items, including gold necklaces, gold rings, several gold and silver ornaments, mobile phones, and ₹75,000 in cash.

