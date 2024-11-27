Two ULFA-I Linkmen Arrested in Assam’s Sonari

The Sonari police in Assam’s Charaideo district have arrested two individuals with alleged links to the banned militant outfit ULFA-I.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jitu Gogoi and Mithu Baruah.

Jitu Gogoi, an assistant teacher at Sapekhati Girls’ High School, was detained on charges of being a linkman for ULFA-I.

In a separate operation, Mithu Baruah, a resident of Hawfaw village in Sonari, was also apprehended for similar involvement.

These arrests mark the latest in the police’s ongoing crackdown against individuals allegedly aiding insurgent activities in the region.

Further investigations are underway to uncover their roles and connections to the banned organization.