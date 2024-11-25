Assam Businessman Abducted by Armed Naga Miscreants in Sonari’s Namtola

In a sensational incident on the Assam-Nagaland border, a businessman named Moslek Ali was abducted by three to four armed miscreants from Nagaland in Namtola, Sonari, around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The group reportedly stormed into Ali’s grocery shop, assaulted him, and forcefully took him away in a car, firing a few rounds before fleeing.

Speaking to the media, Ali's wife recounted, “A group of three to four armed men entered my husband’s shop, assaulted him, and abducted him. My husband is a simple man with no enmity with anyone. I’m shocked as to why this happened. There were no demands made before the incident.”

Locals noted that the group communicated in Nagamese and left behind a grenade, a glove, and other items outside the shop, further escalating tensions.

Meanwhile, the Assam police have secured CCTV footage of the incident and are actively investigating the case to trace the abductors.

The abduction, carried out by assailants from Nagaland on Assamese soil, has created a stir in the region as authorities investigate the shocking incident.