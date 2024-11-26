Robbery Gang with Uber and Rapido Links Busted in Guwahati

In a startling revelation, Guwahati Police have uncovered a large robbery network operating in the city, involving over 50 gang members, including Uber and Rapido drivers, as well as vegetable traders.
The gang, active across Guwahati, was nabbed during a robbery attempt in the Zoo Road area. They strategically conducted daylight reconnaissance disguised as ridesharing and trading activities before executing robberies at night.
The gang's operations were exposed during the interrogation of seven arrested members, revealing their base in Dhubri, Barpeta, and Darrang districts.
Police investigations, including call detail record analysis, revealed that the group coordinated their plans after 2 a.m. before carrying out weekly thefts across the city.
This gang's modus operandi and extensive network have alarmed authorities, prompting the city police to launch a crackdown against its members in the coming days.