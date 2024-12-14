Umrangso's 10th Falcon Festival: A Major Push for Amur Falcon Conservation

The 10th Falcon Festival 2024 in Dima Hasao's Umrangso kicked off with a three-day program focused on promoting the protection of the Amur falcon and raising awareness about the importance of halting its hunting.

The event took place at the picturesque Umrongso Golf Course, which highlighted the region’s natural beauty.

The festival featured cultural performances by renowned artists, including Abhijit Bhattacharya, Monali Thakur, and Md Faiz, as well as international bands.

Organizers expected around 2 lakh tourists to attend the event.

Amol Daplagajao, Chairman of the Umrongso Municipal Board, shared details of the festival, saying, "We expected a gathering of over 2 lakhs, similar to last year. Special arrangements included traditional stalls, and efforts were made to ensure the event was plastic-free. Even the tea cups were made of paper, ensuring they were disposable and eco-friendly."

