Kaziranga Sees Record-Breaking Tourist Influx, Revenue Crosses Rs 1.46 Crore

Kaziranga National Park has been bustling with activity as both domestic and international tourists flock to the iconic wildlife sanctuary.

In just two months—October and November—the park welcomed an astounding 81,068 visitors. Of these, 3,425 were international tourists.

In October, the park attracted 29,579 visitors, but the numbers surged to 51,489 in November. This increased footfall has also resulted in impressive revenue, amounting to Rs 1,46,60,085 during this period.

One of the key factors behind this surge is the launch of elephant safaris, which have quickly become a favorite among visitors. Tourists have had the chance to witness the park’s incredible wildlife, including rhinos, tigers, and a variety of other animals. The Kohora range, in particular, has been a hotspot for tiger sightings.

In addition to this, the arrival of migratory birds on November 13 has added a magical touch to the park’s atmosphere. These beautiful birds will continue to grace the wetlands, offering a breathtaking sight for visitors through December.