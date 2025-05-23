Upper Assam Stir Threat Looms Over Detention of 250 Sena Members

In a strong protest against the detention of 250 members of Bir Lachit Sena in Duliajan, Kamrup district secretary Vikas Asom has warned of a complete shutdown in Upper Assam within the next 24 hours if the detained members, including Shrinkhal Chaliha, are not released immediately.

Vikas Asom arrived at Duliajan, where the police have reportedly detained the 250 members across more than 14 police barracks. The bandh declared on Friday has been extended to 24 hours as a mark of protest against the police actions.

The Kamrup secretary fiercely criticised the state government and Assam Police for allegedly handcuffing and imprisoning innocent people raising their voices for their land and culture. He questioned whether the Assam Police acted with any empathy toward the Assamese people or if it was behaving like the police of another state, such as Bihar.

He issued a stern warning that if Shrinkhal Chaliha and the other 250 detained soldiers are not released promptly, Upper Assam will be brought to a standstill in protest.

Meanwhile, Vikas Asom also demanded the immediate arrest of Tanu Sahi, currently under scrutiny at B.N. Singh’s depot lease, threatening strong protests if action is not taken swiftly.

The escalating tensions reflect deep discontent among local groups over police actions and the handling of protests in the region.

