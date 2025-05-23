Tanu Sahi Questioned, Walks Free as Duliajan Tensions Rise

In the aftermath of the recent brawl that erupted in Duliajan, Tanu Sahi, a central figure in the controversy, was released late last night after being questioned by the police for over eight hours. Contrary to public speculation, she was not arrested but was detained temporarily for interrogation. Following a medical checkup, she was allowed to return home.

Sources indicate that Sahi has been inconsistent in her statements, fueling further public outrage. Police have stated that she may be questioned over a 14-day period before any decision on her arrest is made.

While police initially did not clarify her status, it was later confirmed that she was neither arrested nor formally detained on the night of her questioning. The case remains under investigation.

So far, 11 local organisations have come forward demanding the arrest of Tanu Sahi and the immediate release of Sankar Jyoti Baruah, who was earlier linked to the incident. Police officials have assured that justice will be delivered based on legal procedures and evidence.

“Anyone with relevant information or evidence is encouraged to submit an application or memorandum. The investigation will be thorough, impartial, and in accordance with the law,” a senior police official said.

The official also dismissed any allegations of political influence, stating, “This case is being treated purely as a criminal matter. We are not favouring or targeting anyone. The law will take its own course.”

Regarding the owner of the petrol pump where the incident allegedly occurred, the police said he has not yet been summoned but may be questioned if found relevant to the investigation.

