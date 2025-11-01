"Defeating Those Who Act Againt Assam & Assamese Will Ensure Justice To Zubeen", Hiren Gohain

Renowned intellectual Dr Hiren Gohain has highlighted certain crucial points amidst the collective grief that Assam has been mired in since the mysterious death of Zubeen Garg. In an appeal, Dr Gohain urges people of Assam to channelize their grief and anger responsibly.

In his message, Dr Gohain noted the unprecedented outpouring of sorrow following Zubeen Garg’s death, which has touched people across all communities and religions. “Zubeen belonged to the hearts of everyone. His affection for Assam and its people was boundless,” he said.

However, Dr Gohain cautioned that the collective grief may be utilised by certain sections as a weapon that can potentially dither people. "If our grief fails us to defeat those who conspire against the interest of Assam and the Assamese people, then will we be able to ensure justice to Zubeen?"--Dr Gohain asks in his appeal, adding that “Time and society are ruthless. Those consumed by grief can be exploited. If Assam truly cherished Zubeen, we must show our love through reasoned action rather than unrestrained rage,” he said.

He highlighted concerns about political forces allegedly trying to benefit from Zubeen’s death. “It is "It is becoming clear that anti-Assam elements are seeking to manipulate the situation, and some among us may unwittingly assist them. Even as we mourn, we must remain vigilant to protect our state,” Gohain added.

Protest Against CAA

Dr Gohain also reflected on the broader political context, recalling the 2014 implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and its extension in 2024. Dr Gohain recalled that when Assam raged against the act and the ruling BJP and AGP withdrew from the protests, Zubeen Garg stood valiantly against CAA, which is potentially dangerous for Assam and Assamese people. He warned that Assam’s land, forests, rivers, and language continue to be under threat, and urged citizens to remain alert.

Investigation Of Zubeen Death Case

Regarding the ongoing investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death, Dr Gohain expressed doubts over its handling. “Some witnesses being recorded appear to have no direct connection to the accused. It is essential for the authorities and legal representatives to rigorously examine every detail and ensure all relevant evidence is collected,” he added.

He called on the public to focus on constructive participation rather than being distracted or intimidated, emphasising that gathering and preserving facts related to Zubeen Garg’s death is a crucial civic responsibility.

Dr Gohain concluded with a plea for calm and vigilance: “Let us honour Zubeen’s memory by upholding justice, safeguarding Assam, and ensuring that grief does not become a tool for division or violence.”

