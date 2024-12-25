Violence Only Leads to Destruction, Says UPPL Chief Pramod Boro

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence in Manipur, which has claimed numerous lives and caused extensive property damage. Boro emphasized that violence only leads to destruction, affecting both sides of any conflict.

"In the 21st century, no one should resort to violence," said Boro. "The immediate result of violence is destruction. When you target to destroy someone, you will ultimately be destroyed. The impact of violence is not one-sided; it affects both communities involved. If one community targets another, destruction and issues will emerge in both communities."

Boro called for a reconsideration of violent agendas, noting the shift in global relations throughout history. "In the past, countries that were once enemies have now become friends, and those that were friends have turned into adversaries. Whether in Manipur or elsewhere, those engaging in violence or provoked by others should reflect on the impact their actions will have on future generations," he said. "We must stop this violence; if we don’t, our next generation will suffer."

Acknowledging the government's efforts to mediate, Boro emphasized that without mutual cooperation between the Meitei and Kuki communities, no solution would be possible. "The government is always positive and supports both communities – Meitei and Kuki," he said. "But if the people are not willing to listen, there’s only so much the government can do. Both sides need to decide their future, and if there is no realization, a third party may need to intervene."

Boro reiterated his plea for both communities to recognize the futility of violence. "Killing each other, threatening each other, and targeting each other is against humanity," he said. "The agenda of violence will not help anyone, whether within your community or outside it. We must respect humanity."

Reflecting on his own region's history, Boro spoke of the long-lasting impacts of past conflicts in Bodoland, which occurred in 1996 and 2012. "The consequences of these conflicts are still felt today," he said. "It will take time to bring normalcy. Those who genuinely want progress for their community must reject violence."

Pramod Boro urged the people of Manipur to end the violence by the end of 2024, fostering a peaceful environment for the new year.

"As we approach 2025, let us abandon violence and start the year with new hopes and dreams, working towards a better future for our children and our nation," he said.