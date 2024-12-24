Manipur, Mizoram Among 5 States To Get New Governors After Reshuffle

President Droupadi Murmu has announced significant changes in gubernatorial appointments across multiple states. Former Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been appointed as the Governor of Manipur, while former Army Chief Vijay Kumar Singh will take charge as the Governor of Mizoram.

In a reshuffle, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been transferred to Bihar. The Rashtrapati Bhavan confirmed that Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will replace Khan as Kerala’s governor. "The President has appointed Arif Mohammed Khan as Bihar's governor," the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated in an official announcement.

The changes also include the resignation of Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, which President Murmu has accepted. Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has been named as the new Governor of Odisha, succeeding Das.

The official order specifies that these appointments will come into effect on the day the respective appointees assume charge of their positions.