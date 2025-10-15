Violent Clashes Outside Baksa Jail Leave 21 Injured

At least 21 people sustained injuries and were admitted to Mushalpur Civil Hospital after violent clashes erupted outside Baksa District Jail on Wednesday.

According to official reports, 10 police personnel, 2 journalists, and several civilians were among those injured in the incident. Two civilians in critical condition have been referred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment, while some of the gunshot victims have been shifted to AIIMS, Guwahati.

Hospital authorities have confirmed that the injured are currently under medical supervision and their conditions are being closely monitored. The situation in the area remains tense, with additional security forces deployed to prevent any further escalation.

