NSUI Assam Urges State & Central Govt to Make Zubeen Garg’s Film “Roi Roi Binale” Tax-Free

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Assam, has formally appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to grant SGST exemption and declare the upcoming biographical film of singer Zubeen Garg, titled “Roi Roi Binale”, tax-free in the state.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, NSUI Assam State President Kaushik Kashyap Kalita expressed that Zubeen Garg was “not just a singer, but the heartbeat of Assam,” whose music and message inspired generations to embrace the state’s culture, language, and heritage. Copies of the letter were also sent to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging them to support SGST exemption for the film nationwide.

Kaushik Kashyap wrote that for many, Zubeen Da’s voice was more than entertainment—it was part of their lives, struggles, and celebrations. “His legacy continues to unite millions of Assamese hearts across the world,” the letter stated.

In recognition of his unparalleled contribution, NSUI Assam requested the state government to grant SGST exemption for “Roi Roi Binale”, enabling fans, students, and people from all walks of life to experience the story of the beloved artist on the big screen.

The organization emphasized that such a gesture would serve as a true tribute from the government to an artist “who lived and ultimately gave his life for Assam and its people.”

