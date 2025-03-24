"Why Did Past Govts Fail to Protect Rhinos?": Assam CM Slams Opposition

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly defended his government's stance on cattle smuggling and rhino poaching, countering opposition criticism with statistics and assertions of strict law enforcement.

Highlighting his government's crackdown on cattle smuggling in the Assam assembly on Monday, CM Sarma stated that except for milking cows, not a single cow can enter Assam from Bengal or any other place.

CM Sarma said, "We have arrested a total of 4,300 cow smugglers. If the opposition argues that previous governments also acted on this issue, let me remind them that from 2010 to 2016, the Congress government arrested only 77 smugglers. Today, except for milking cows, not a single cow can enter Assam from Bengal or any other place. The police have relentlessly chased smugglers, and some have even been killed during these chases. Is this what the opposition wants me to compromise on?"

The Chief Minister also spoke about his government's efforts to curb rhino poaching, emphasizing that Assam’s anti-poaching measures have gained global recognition. "Rhino is Assam’s pride and can be never sold for money. Had our government been involved in rhino poaching, we could have earned crores from a single rhino horn. If we had allowed the killing of 25 rhinos per year, we would have made Rs 250 crores. But look at the numbers: in 2021, only three rhinos were poached, in 2022 – two, in 2023 – none, and in 2024 – three. Compare this with the past: 20 rhinos were poached in 2012, 24 in 2013, and 25 in 2014. The same forest officials and the same police were in place. So why did the government fail to protect rhinos back then? Was there a major political syndicate behind rhino poaching?" he questioned.