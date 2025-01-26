Wild Elephant Electrocuted to Death in Assam's Sonitpur

A wild elephant tragically lost its life due to electrocution in Balipara in Assam's Sonitpur district, sources said.

According to reports, the elephant was searching for food at the New Adabari Tea Estate in Balipara on Saturday night when it accidentally came in contact with a live wire near an office building, leading to its death on the spot.

Following the incident, local residents gathered at the site and lit incense sticks to pray for the departed soul.

The massive tusker was well known as "Laden" among the locals. Unlike other wild elephants, it was not aggressive and was known for its calm nature.