Tusker Found Dead Near Guwahati, Electrocution Suspected

A wild elephant was discovered dead near Azara in the Rani Tehsil on the outskirts of Guwahati on Friday morning.

According to reports, the tusker’s lifeless body was found behind the residence of a local named Rupen Rabha.

It is suspected that the elephant may have come into contact with an electric wire, leading to its death. The elephant, likely in search of food, is believed to have strayed into the neighborhood.

Forest officials from the nearby Rani Forest area quickly arrived at the scene and have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of death.

This incident adds to a worrying trend of elephant fatalities in Assam.

Earlier this month, two wild elephants were electrocuted in separate incidents. One was found near the Kulshi Forest Range Office in Dongargaon, West Kamrup, while another was discovered in Boko, behind Don Bosco High School.