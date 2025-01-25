Assam: Grenades, Detonators Recovered In Sonitpur Ahead Of Republic Day

Assam police have upped security measures heightening its vigil across the state ahead of Republic Day celebrations. Several measures including frequent checking and large deployment of personnel on the streets have been taken to prevent any untoward instances.

As part of the measures, an early morning operation on Saturday at Hugrajuli Gaon under Dhekiajuli police station in Assam’s Sonitpur district led to the recovery of explosives and related items.

According to sources, the explosives including five hand grenades, three detonators and other materials used in the installation of bombs were uncovered. The war-like items were found buried in the ground, officials informed.

Earlier, the state police across several districts of Upper Assam launched an extensive drive to clear abandoned vehicles from streets, highways, bus terminals, and marketplaces. The increased precautionary measures come in the wake of last year’s Independence Day incident, where the banned militant outfit ULFA-I planted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in abandoned vehicles at multiple locations across the state.

For the past few days, security forces have been actively removing unclaimed vehicles from high-risk areas as part of a broader effort to mitigate potential threats. Additionally, sniffer dogs are being deployed to conduct thorough inspections for any explosives. Officials stated that the initiative aims to eliminate possible hiding spots for explosives and ensure public safety.

