Assam MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi Steals the Show as Disco Dancer in Mariani

Pratidin Time
Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, known for his diverse public appearances, showcased yet another unique persona on Monday as he was seen performing as a Disco dancer.

The MLA, who has previously appeared in roles such as Bhaoriya (actors who perform Bhaona) and a singer, took to the stage during the inauguration of a dance competition organized by A1 Dance Academy at Kalibari locality in Mariani.

Kurmi's dance performance, set to a song by Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Mithun Chakraborty, captivated and entertained the crowd of dance enthusiasts in attendance.

The MLA’s vibrant participation added a fun twist to the event, leaving the audience impressed by his energy and enthusiasm.

