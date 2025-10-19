AASU Leads Shradhanjali Program in Remembrance of Zubeen Garg at Latasil

Today marks one month since Assam’s beloved music icon Zubeen Garg passed away. Members of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) organised a lamp-lighting tribute at the historic Latashil Field in Guwahati, demanding justice for the late artist.

The programme witnessed the participation of hundreds of AASU members and supporters. AASU Chief Advisor Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya and President Utpal Sarma were present at the ceremony, along with several dignitaries and prominent personalities from across the state.

Speaking at the tribute, Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said that even today, it is painful to accept that Zubeen Garg is no more. “It has been a month since he left us, yet every household in Assam continues to feel the vacuum his absence has created. People across the state are unable to eat, sleep or function normally—such is the emotional impact of his passing,” he said.

Bhattacharya added that today, programmes of tribute have been organised across Assam by AASU volunteers along with the public. “We have gathered here at the historic Latashil Field to pay tribute to Zubeen Da. Earlier, people would assemble here to celebrate his performances, but today they have gathered to mourn him. Nothing can be sadder than this. We are here to pay tribute and also to seek justice for Zubeen Da,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, AASU President Utpal Sarma said that the Assamese community is going through a period of deep grief. “Never before in Assam’s history has the passing of an individual caused such a massive emotional impact. For the last one month, people across Assam have been mourning,” he said.

Sarma added that what is more painful than Zubeen Garg’s death is the mystery surrounding it. “The people of Assam are united in their demand for justice. Until justice is delivered, we will not remain silent. We want a proper and transparent investigation. The police and CID must conduct the probe sincerely and file a chargesheet at the earliest so that those responsible are punished,” he said.

He also raised questions over certain developments in the investigation that have appeared in the media. Referring to reports of the autopsy ruling out poisoning, Sarma asked, “Who released this information, and how did it come out?” He also questioned reports about the recovery of deleted videos linked to Amritprabha Mahanta. “If such reports are false, has the SIT clarified it? And if true, how did this information come out despite tight security by the CID?” he asked.

“These issues are raising serious questions in the minds of the people. Every person in Assam is waiting for the truth to come out. We will continue our fight for justice for our beloved Zubeen Da,” Sarma added.

The lamp-lighting ceremony reflected the deep love and respect that the people of Assam continue to hold for Zubeen Garg, even in his absence, while reinforcing the growing demand for justice in connection with his death.

