Johnson's Baby & Pratidin Group Organize Newborn Care Program In Kokrajhar

Johnson's in collaboration with Asomiya Pratidin and Pratidin Time has initiated a comprehensive newborn childcare and awareness program titled 'Best from Day 1' across Assam. The program aims to educate and support new mothers in caring for their infants, providing essential advice and resources.

The event was held in two Anganwadi centres in the Kokrajhar district, attracting just under 400 beneficiaries from the local areas.

A total of 384 welcome kits were distributed at the Kokrajhar ICDS and North Partharghat AWC. The event took place under the supervision of CDPO Jintu Phukon.

Participants received welcome kits for childcare from Johnson's, enhancing the program's practical impact. In the coming days, these kinds of initiatives will be held in other districts of Assam in collaboration with Johnson's and Asomiya Pratidin.