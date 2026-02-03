World Record in Assam's Jerenga Pothar: 15,555 Women Perform Assamese 'Dihanam' for 42 Minutes

The historic Jerenga Pothar in Assam’s Sivasagar witnessed a rare blend of devotion and cultural pride as 15,555 women came together to create a world record by performing Assamese Dihanam continuously for 42 minutes.

The record-setting event was organised under the initiative of the Ratnagarbha Tejaswini Foundation and received official recognition from the World Book of Records. With cymbals echoing across the field and voices rising in perfect harmony, the performance turned the historic site into a powerful symbol of Assam’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

Dressed in traditional Assamese attire, thousands of women participated in the collective chanting, creating a visually striking and emotionally charged atmosphere. The event stood as a celebration of cultural continuity, women’s participation, and community pride.

Sindhuja VB, Indian coordinator of the World Book of Records, praised the achievement and formally announced its recognition. “They have successfully completed 42 minutes of continuous singing of an Assamese song. It is now officially recorded in the World Book of Records,” she said, congratulating the participants for marking a significant cultural milestone.

Meanwhile, in a separate event, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Assam, attended the valedictory function of the Janajati Sammelan and the 30th foundation day of Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture at Assam Royal Global University, Guwahati, on January 31.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor described the occasion as significant for bringing together diverse sections of society and marking the culmination of the Tribal Conference held on the theme “Development through Culture.” He stressed that development must go hand in hand with the preservation of tribal identity, language, and self-respect, adding that progress rooted in culture ensures inclusive and sustainable growth.

He also noted that the Janajati Sammelan served as an important platform for discussions on education, healthcare, livelihoods, cultural preservation, and the responsible use of modern technology.

