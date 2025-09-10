Assam’s Didriksha Sonowal Sets World Record for Most Bihu Dance Spins in 30 Seconds

A new world record was set by Assam girl Didriksha Sonowal after she completed the most Bihu dance spins in 30 seconds. Known locally as “Takori-Ghura”, Didriksha completed an astounding 72 spins in just half a minute.

Her extraordinary feat has earned her recognition in both the “World Wide Book of Records” and the “Golden Book Of Records”, cementing her name as a proud ambassador of Assamese culture on the global stage.

Didriksha is an engineering student from Guwahati’s Maligaon. Daughter of Reena Devi Hazarika and Achitra Sonowal, Didriksha’s family originally hails from Tinsukia district in Assam. Currently, she is working as a civil engineer at a construction chemical industry in Mumbai’s Thane.

