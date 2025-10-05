“Zubeen Must Get Justice, Guilty Must Be Punished”: Wazid Ahmed’s Family Speaks Out

In the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of singer-actor Zubeen Garg, Wazid Ahmed, who was reportedly present during the incident, has emphasised that the responsible individuals must face strict punishment.

Speaking from their family home in Nalbari, Assam, Wazid’s mother expressed her full support for a thorough investigation. She said, “Zubeen must get justice, and those at fault should be punished. We also want to know the full truth behind his death. My son, along with others present that day, wants the guilty to be held accountable. The police must conduct a full-fledged investigation to uncover the truth.”

She further clarified that her son and others at the scene respected and loved Zubeen and had gone there merely to enjoy themselves. “People in Assam have been assuming that those on the yacht were also at fault, but my son did nothing wrong,” she added. She also requested that adequate security be provided for Wazid and other Assam Association members when they return to Assam.

Wazid Ahmed, an Assamese resident living in Singapore and a member of the Assam Association, was reportedly at the location during Zubeen Garg’s final moments. His family’s statement reinforces the growing demand for a transparent and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

Also Read: "Zubeen Refused to Wear Life Jacket Second Time": Tanmoy Phukan’s Mother