10 Awesome International Destinations to Travel to Celebrate Christmas 2023

Lapland, Finland

For a Christmas straight out of a fairy tale, Lapland, Finland, is an unparalleled destination. Known as the official hometown of Santa Claus, Rovaniemi, the capital of Lapland, transforms into a winter wonderland during the holiday season. Picture-perfect landscapes blanketed in snow, reindeer sleigh rides, and the chance to meet Santa himself make Lapland a dream destination for families and Christmas enthusiasts.

Vienna, Austria

Vienna, with its imperial architecture and classical music heritage, becomes a cultural haven during the Christmas season. The city's traditional Christmas markets, such as the Christkindlmarkt in front of the City Hall, create a magical atmosphere with twinkling lights, festive decorations, and the scent of roasted chestnuts and mulled wine. Attend classical concerts, explore historical sites, and immerse yourself in the elegant charm of Vienna for a sophisticated and memorable Christmas.

Sydney, Australia

For those who prefer celebrating Christmas in the sun, Sydney offers a unique experience in the Southern Hemisphere. With temperatures soaring during December, Sydneysiders celebrate the holiday season with beach barbecues, outdoor concerts, and impressive fireworks displays over the iconic Sydney Harbour. Bondi Beach, with its festive atmosphere and outdoor festivities, provides a Christmas experience like no other, blending tradition with a relaxed Aussie vibe.

Quebec City, Canada

Quebec City, with its cobblestone streets and historic architecture, transforms into a winter wonderland during the Christmas season. The Old Town, designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is adorned with twinkling lights and festive decorations, creating a charming and festive ambiance. Enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, explore the Christmas markets, and savor delicious French-Canadian cuisine in this enchanting destination that captures the spirit of a European Christmas.

Reykjavik, Iceland

For a Christmas experience with a touch of adventure, Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, is a captivating destination. With its stunning natural beauty, including geysers, waterfalls, and the Northern Lights, Reykjavik offers a unique holiday experience. Embrace the Icelandic Yule traditions, soak in geothermal hot springs, and witness the ethereal beauty of the winter landscape for a Christmas that combines relaxation with a sense of wonder.

Tokyo, Japan

In Tokyo, Christmas is a dazzling fusion of tradition and modernity. The city comes alive with vibrant illuminations, and Tokyo Disneyland transforms into a winter wonderland with enchanting decorations and seasonal shows. Embrace the Japanese tradition of KFC on Christmas Eve and stroll through the dazzling displays in Tokyo Midtown for a unique blend of Eastern and Western holiday festivities.

Cape Town, South Africa

For a Christmas celebration surrounded by breathtaking landscapes, Cape Town is an ideal destination. With its warm summer weather, Christmas in Cape Town is marked by outdoor picnics, beach parties, and stunning views of Table Mountain. Explore the vibrant markets, indulge in a festive braai (barbecue), and experience the unique blend of African and European traditions for a Christmas like no other.

Prague, Czech Republic

Prague, with its medieval charm and fairy-tale architecture, transforms into a winter wonderland during the Christmas season. The Old Town Square hosts a picturesque Christmas market, where you can shop for handmade crafts, enjoy local delicacies, and marvel at the beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Take a stroll along the Charles Bridge and immerse yourself in the romantic atmosphere of this historic city.

Queenstown, New Zealand

For an adventurous Christmas amidst stunning natural beauty, Queenstown is an excellent choice. Nestled on the shores of Lake Wakatipu, this New Zealand gem offers a plethora of outdoor activities, from hiking and bungee jumping to scenic boat cruises. Enjoy a festive barbecue overlooking the lake, surrounded by snow-capped mountains, and relish a Southern Hemisphere Christmas filled with adventure and tranquility.

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Escape to the heart of Mexico for a Christmas celebration filled with color, culture, and tradition. San Miguel de Allende, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, boasts cobblestone streets, colonial architecture, and lively markets. Join in the posadas, traditional processions representing Mary and Joseph's search for shelter, and experience the vibrant festivities, complete with fireworks, music, and delicious Mexican cuisine.