13 Famous Temples to visit in Chennai

Famous Temples to visit in Chennai: Chennai, a city that seamlessly blends the old and the new, offers much more than its vibrant beaches, bustling streets, and modern skyscrapers. Nestled within its rich cultural tapestry are historical temples that stand as testimony to the city's spiritual heritage. These temples, steeped in history and architectural marvels, draw not only the local populace but also captivate tourists with their timeless charm. Let's take a closer look at some of the most enchanting temples in Chennai that should be on every visitor's itinerary.
Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Karpagambal, the Kapaleeswarar Temple is a testament to Dravidian style architecture. Adorned with wood carvings, decorated pillars, stone carvings, and an imposing Gopuram at the entrance, the shrine is a visual delight. The rhythmic prayers conducted six times a day add a serene ambiance to this divine abode.
Opening Time: 5:30 AM - 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM (Closed on Mondays)
Revered as one of the most ancient temples in Chennai, Marundheeswarar is believed to have been built in the 11th century. Worshipping Lord Shiva as Marundheeswarar, the temple is a healing haven for devotees seeking solace.
Opening Hours: 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Address: 8, W Tank St, Lalitha Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600041
Built In: 7th century
Built By: Chola Dynasty
A popular Hindu temple, Ekambareswarar Temple worships Lord Shiva along with other deities like Ganesha, Vishnu, Shakthi, Surya, and Goddess Kamakshi. With a separate temple dedicated to Nabagraha, the nine planets, the site attracts devotees especially during festivals.
Opening Hours: 6:00 AM - 1:30 PM and 4:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Address: Ekambaranathar Sannathi St, Periya, Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu 631502
Built In: NA
Built By: Chola Kings
Standing as one of the most prominent Vishnu temples in Chennai, Parthasarathy Temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna. What sets it apart is that it's the only temple in the city where different avatars of Lord Vishnu—Krishna, Varaha, Rama, and Narasimha—are worshipped under a single roof. The temple's intricate sculptures, inscriptions, and murals vividly depict events from the battle of Kurukshetra.
Opening Hours: 5:50 AM to 12:30 PM and 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Address: Narayana Krishnaraja Puram, Triplicane, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600005
Built In: 8th century
Built By: Pallavas
Sri Vadapalani Andavar Temple, also known as Vadapalani Murugan Temple, is dedicated to Lord Murugan and is considered a major attraction in Chennai. Constructed by Annaswami Nayakar, a devotee of Murugan, in 1890, the temple underwent renovation in 1920, featuring a grand rajagopuram at its entrance. It is considered an auspicious place for marriages, and the standing posture of the deity is believed to bless newlyweds with health and prosperity.
Opening Hours: 6:00 AM to 12:00 AM and 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Location: Arulmigu Vadapalani Andavar Temple, Palani Andavar Koil Street, Vadapalani, Chennai – 600026
Built In: Late 19th century
Built By: Annaswami Nayakar
Another beautiful Chennai temple dedicated to Lord Murugan, Kandha Kottam sprawls over a large piece of land. Legend has it that the temple was founded by two hardworking and devout traders of Thiruporur. Lord Murugan is worshipped here as a warrior god, and the temple hosts daily pujas and rituals. Every Thursday, a special weekly puja is organized where Jothi Darshanam is shown, and the priests sing Arutperunjothi Agaval.
Opening Hours: 6:00 AM to 9:45 PM and 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM
Address: 38, 52, Nyniappa St, Rattan Bazaar, Park Town, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600003
Built In: 1915
Built By: Maari Chettiar
The list of famous temples in Chennai also includes Kalikambal Temple. Originally located near the seashore, this temple, dedicated to Kaligambal and Kamateswarar, was relocated to its current location in 1640. Moreover, legend has it that the original worshipping deity was in his fierce form, which was later replaced by the calm and composed form of Goddess Kamakshi. Historical sources reveal that in 1667, the Great Maratha King, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, visited this temple to worship.
Opening Hours: 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Location: 212, Thambu Chetty St, near DHL Express Courier
Known for its maximum footfall, especially on Saturdays and during festivals, the Thirumala Thirupathi Devasthanam Temple sits by the banks of Sri Swami Pushkaarini. With marvelous architecture and artistically designed walls, pillars, and gopurams, this temple's entrance porch is particularly stunning. The shrine of Lord Venkatachalapathi closely resembles Lord Venkateshwara in Tirupathi.
Opening Hours: 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM
Location: No 26, Venkatanarayana Rd, Parthasarathi Puram, T. Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600017
Built In: NA
Built By: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Situated by Elliot Beach, Ashtalakshmi Temple is a religious wonder and one of the most beautiful temples in Chennai. Dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and her eight forms, each symbolizing success, prosperity, wealth, courage, bravery, food, and knowledge, this temple boasts four floors with marvelous structures, pillars, and intricate roof designs.
Opening Hours: 6:30 AM to 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Address: Elliots beach, 6/21 paindi Amman Kovil, Besant Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600090
Built In: 1974
Built By: Sri Chandrashekarendra Saraswati Swamigal
A prominent Jain temple in Chennai, Shree Chandraprabhu Jain Naya Mandir, dedicated to the 8th Tirthankara Sri Chandraprabhu Bhagwan, stands as a two-storied marvel. Constructed with sparkling white limestone, marble, and soapstone, its intricate architecture mirrors the grandeur of Dilwara Temple in Rajasthan.
Opening Hours: 5:00 AM to 8:30 PM
Location: 142, S Mint Street, George Town, Sowcarpet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600001
Built In: NA
Built By: NA
Nestled between Kundrathur and Poonamalle in Chennai, Mangadu Kamakshiamman Temple narrates a divine tale. Legend has it that the goddess playfully closed Lord Shiva’s eyes, plunging the world into darkness. To atone, she performed severe penance at the temple's current location, leading to her marriage with Lord Shiva. Unmarried girls praying here are believed to find quick wedlock, making it one of Chennai's famous Amman temples.
Opening Hours: 6:00 AM to 1:30 PM and 3:00 PM to 9:30 PM
Address: Kundrathur – Sriperumbudur Rd, Srinivasa Nagar, Mangadu, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600122
Built In: NA
Built By: NA
A popular Jain temple in Chennai, Adeeswar Temple, also known as Kesarwadi Jain Temple, is believed to have been constructed in the 1st century BC or possibly the 4th or 5th century. Dedicated to the first Tirthankar Shri Rishabhadev, also known as Adeeswar, Adi Bhagvan, Adi Jain, and Adi Nath, it symbolizes the origins and growth of Jainism in Tamil Nadu. Its proximity to Redhill Lake on the Grand Trunk Road makes it easily accessible for devotees and visitors.
Opening Hours: 5:30 AM to 12:00 PM and 05:00 PM to 09:00 PM
Location: Redhill Lake, GST Rd, St Anthony Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Puzhal, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600017
Built In: 1st century BC
Built By: NA
Built in 1974, the Mahalingapuram Ayyappan Temple was the first Ayyappan temple in Chennai. Dedicated to Lord Ayyappan, the god of growth, it witnesses a significant influx of devotees, especially during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku seasons when many worshippers head to the popular Ayyappa temple, Sabarimala.
Opening Hours: 3:30 AM to 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Location: 18, Madhavan Nair Rd, Mahalingapuram, Nungambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600034
Aarti Timings: 3.30 AM
Built In: 1974
Built By: NA