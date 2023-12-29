13 Famous Temples to visit in Chennai

Kapaleeswarar Temple

Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Karpagambal, the Kapaleeswarar Temple is a testament to Dravidian style architecture. Adorned with wood carvings, decorated pillars, stone carvings, and an imposing Gopuram at the entrance, the shrine is a visual delight. The rhythmic prayers conducted six times a day add a serene ambiance to this divine abode.

Opening Time: 5:30 AM - 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM (Closed on Mondays)

Marundheeswarar Temple

Revered as one of the most ancient temples in Chennai, Marundheeswarar is believed to have been built in the 11th century. Worshipping Lord Shiva as Marundheeswarar, the temple is a healing haven for devotees seeking solace.

Opening Hours: 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Address: 8, W Tank St, Lalitha Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600041

Built In: 7th century

Built By: Chola Dynasty

Ekambareswarar Temple

A popular Hindu temple, Ekambareswarar Temple worships Lord Shiva along with other deities like Ganesha, Vishnu, Shakthi, Surya, and Goddess Kamakshi. With a separate temple dedicated to Nabagraha, the nine planets, the site attracts devotees especially during festivals.

Opening Hours: 6:00 AM - 1:30 PM and 4:30 PM - 8:00 PM Address: Ekambaranathar Sannathi St, Periya, Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu 631502 Built In: NA Built By: Chola Kings

Parthasarathy Temple

Standing as one of the most prominent Vishnu temples in Chennai, Parthasarathy Temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna. What sets it apart is that it's the only temple in the city where different avatars of Lord Vishnu—Krishna, Varaha, Rama, and Narasimha—are worshipped under a single roof. The temple's intricate sculptures, inscriptions, and murals vividly depict events from the battle of Kurukshetra.

Opening Hours: 5:50 AM to 12:30 PM and 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Address: Narayana Krishnaraja Puram, Triplicane, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600005

Built In: 8th century

Built By: Pallavas

Sri Vadapalani Andavar Temple

Sri Vadapalani Andavar Temple, also known as Vadapalani Murugan Temple, is dedicated to Lord Murugan and is considered a major attraction in Chennai. Constructed by Annaswami Nayakar, a devotee of Murugan, in 1890, the temple underwent renovation in 1920, featuring a grand rajagopuram at its entrance. It is considered an auspicious place for marriages, and the standing posture of the deity is believed to bless newlyweds with health and prosperity.

Opening Hours: 6:00 AM to 12:00 AM and 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Location: Arulmigu Vadapalani Andavar Temple, Palani Andavar Koil Street, Vadapalani, Chennai – 600026

Built In: Late 19th century

Built By: Annaswami Nayakar

Kandhakottam

Another beautiful Chennai temple dedicated to Lord Murugan, Kandha Kottam sprawls over a large piece of land. Legend has it that the temple was founded by two hardworking and devout traders of Thiruporur. Lord Murugan is worshipped here as a warrior god, and the temple hosts daily pujas and rituals. Every Thursday, a special weekly puja is organized where Jothi Darshanam is shown, and the priests sing Arutperunjothi Agaval.

Opening Hours: 6:00 AM to 9:45 PM and 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM

Address: 38, 52, Nyniappa St, Rattan Bazaar, Park Town, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600003

Built In: 1915

Built By: Maari Chettiar

Kalikambal Temple

The list of famous temples in Chennai also includes Kalikambal Temple. Originally located near the seashore, this temple, dedicated to Kaligambal and Kamateswarar, was relocated to its current location in 1640. Moreover, legend has it that the original worshipping deity was in his fierce form, which was later replaced by the calm and composed form of Goddess Kamakshi. Historical sources reveal that in 1667, the Great Maratha King, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, visited this temple to worship.

Opening Hours: 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Location: 212, Thambu Chetty St, near DHL Express Courier

Thirumala Thirupathi Devasthanam Temple

Known for its maximum footfall, especially on Saturdays and during festivals, the Thirumala Thirupathi Devasthanam Temple sits by the banks of Sri Swami Pushkaarini. With marvelous architecture and artistically designed walls, pillars, and gopurams, this temple's entrance porch is particularly stunning. The shrine of Lord Venkatachalapathi closely resembles Lord Venkateshwara in Tirupathi.