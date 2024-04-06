5 Arabic Mehendi Designs You Must Try This Eid

As Eid draws near, individuals are gearing up to celebrate with joy and festivity. A tradition that enhances the charm of Eid is adorning hands and feet with mehndi designs. Among the array of styles, Arabic mehndi designs are notable for their grace and simplicity.
1. Arabic Floral Mehndi Design
This mehndi design showcases intricate floral patterns on the palm, with emphasis on the fingertips. Despite its intricate appearance, it's surprisingly simple yet beautiful, adding a touch of elegance to elevate the Eid festivities.
2. Heavy Arabic Mehndi Design
This particular Arabic mehndi design is rich in intricate details, exuding a regal appearance. Drawing inspiration from chandeliers, the fingertips feature ornate patterns, while the palm design combines elements of both Madhubani and floral motifs. Pair this design with your elegant attire to add a touch of sophistication to your Eid celebrations.
3. Beginner Arabic Mehndi Design
Easy Arabic Mehndi design, perfect for beginners. Despite its intricate detailing, this design maintains simplicity, making it ideal for adorning your hands this Eid without appearing overly festive.
4. Elegant Arabic Mehndi Design
This particular mehndi design is tailored for henna enthusiasts who appreciate intricate patterns. Inspired by bridal mehndi, this symmetrical Arabic design is subtly adapted for the festive occasion. Adding this design to your ensemble will impart an extra touch of elegance to your appearance this Eid.
5.Madhubani Arabic Mehndi Design
Finally, indulge in the spirit of Eid with this exquisite Arabic mehndi design infused with Madhubani inspiration. Combining simple floral motifs with elements of Madhubani art, this henna design is ideal for individuals seeking a regal yet understated look this Eid.
What are Arabic mehndi designs?
Arabic mehndi involves a mix of floral artwork along with geometric patterns, resulting in gorgeous, bold designs. The traditional Indian henna designs, the Arabic Mehandi designs contain mostly paisleys, flowery vines and leaves, and mostly flowing design trails.
Why do we use mehndi on Eid?
Applying henna, especially for festivals like Eid, is a communal tradition. Women of all ages come together to apply henna for each other, creating and reaffirming a sense of sisterhood and community. This tradition usually takes place on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, known as Chaand Raat or the 'night of the moon.22 Apr 2023
Is mehndi allowed in Islam?
It is not forbidden. It is part of Sunnah (Prophet's saying / doing). It's recommended to apply henna dye to cover grey hair. It is also an Islamic custom to apply henna to hand and feet in order to prepare new brides.