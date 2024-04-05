6 Eid Special Recipes: Must-Try on this Eid Celebration 2024

From donning new attire to exchanging gifts, sprucing up the home, and making charitable donations, Eid festivities encompass various customs. However, the centerpiece of Eid celebrations is undoubtedly the extravagant feast shared among families.
This occasion brings forth a delightful array of savory dishes each year, brimming with irresistible flavors and heavenly aromas.
Sheekh kabab
Seasoned with spices and perfectly cooked, Seekh Kebab, a special Eid appetizer, enjoys global acclaim throughout the year due to its delicious and flavorful taste. Typically served with a spicy mint or coriander chutney and a side of vegetable salad, it serves as the ideal starter to whet the appetite before the main courses are served.
Hers's is recipe of Sheekh Kabab you can try:
Murgh Musallam
Experience royalty on your plate! Murgh Musallam is a simple chicken dish crafted with a diverse blend of spices and yogurt. This delicacy adds a delightful touch to your Eid celebration. With key pantry ingredients, this effortless chicken recipe doesn't demand much time or effort but promises a heavenly taste.
Hers's is recipe of Murgh Musallam you can try:
Zarda Pulao
This sweet rice dish holds a special place in Muslim festivities, particularly enjoyed during Eid. Its name originates from the Persian word "Zard," meaning yellow. Rich in aromatic spices and embellished with mava, ghee, and nuts, this dessert pulao can be effortlessly prepared at home without the need for extensive kitchen time.
Hers's is a recipe of Zarda Pulao you can try:
Mutton Korma
A regal curry, brimming with rich spices and a medley of meat, this Eid specialty is an absolute delight for the palate. The mutton is simmered until tender and succulent, making it a perfect main course, especially for lamb enthusiasts. While there are numerous Mutton Korma recipes available online, some infused with Awadhi flavors and others with a North Indian twist, for the Eid festival, it's advisable to adhere to a recipe that stays true to the traditional Muslim cooking technique.
Hers's is a recipe of mutton Korma you can try:
Mutton or Chicken Biryani
No Eid celebration is complete without the irresistible aroma of biryani wafting through the air. Mutton or Chicken Biryani is a delightful rice dish that brings together tender pieces of mutton or chicken with fragrant basmati rice, aromatic spices, and herbs. This quintessential Indian delicacy is renowned for its rich flavors and perfectly balanced spices, offering a mouthwatering experience for biryani aficionados. Whether you savor the succulence of mutton or the tenderness of chicken, this biryani is a culinary masterpiece that will leave you yearning for seconds.
Hers's is a recipe of Mutton or Chicken Biryani you can try:
Mutton Kaleji
Kaleji, or mutton liver, is bursting with flavor, richness, and nutrients in equal measure. Prepared as a delectable curry, mutton Kaleji stands as one of the most cherished savory dishes in Muslim cuisine, commonly relished during the Eid festival. The tender Kaleji is delicately stir-fried before being immersed in a luscious gravy or Salan.
Hers's is a recipe of Mutton Kaleji you can try:
What are the special dishes made during Eid?
In South Asia, sheer kurma barfi , halwa, kheer, and Shahi tukda are most common dishes during Eid. Chomchoms, barfis, gulabjamuns and different types of pithas as well as roshmalai are popular. These are not only consumed inside houses but also presented to relatives and friends when visiting them on Eid-ul-Fitr.
What is prepared on Eid al-Fitr?
Food plays a central role in the Eid Al-Fitr celebrations. Experiment with traditional recipes and try your hand at preparing delicious festive dishes like fish, and sweets like kahk (the traditional Eid dessert) biscuits and maamoul.
How to make Eid special?
Dress in Finery: Dress in new or finest attire, symbolizing renewal and celebration. It is customary for Muslims to wear new clothes on Eid as a sign of joy and gratitude. Acts of Charity: Extend kindness and generosity to those less fortunate by giving to charity and offering food or monetary donations to the needy.