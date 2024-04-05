6 Eid Special Recipes: Must-Try on this Eid Celebration 2024

From donning new attire to exchanging gifts, sprucing up the home, and making charitable donations, Eid festivities encompass various customs. However, the centerpiece of Eid celebrations is undoubtedly the extravagant feast shared among families.

This occasion brings forth a delightful array of savory dishes each year, brimming with irresistible flavors and heavenly aromas.

Here's a list of 6 recipes for the Eid celebration in 2024

Sheekh kabab

Seasoned with spices and perfectly cooked, Seekh Kebab, a special Eid appetizer, enjoys global acclaim throughout the year due to its delicious and flavorful taste. Typically served with a spicy mint or coriander chutney and a side of vegetable salad, it serves as the ideal starter to whet the appetite before the main courses are served.

Hers's is recipe of Sheekh Kabab you can try: