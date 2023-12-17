5 travel destinations to enjoy long weekend in December

Escape the ordinary and embrace the spirit of adventure this December with a long weekend getaway to one of these five top travel destinations. As the holiday season unfolds, we invite you to discover enchanting landscapes, festive vibes, and cultural richness in these carefully curated destinations across India. Whether it's the sun-kissed beaches of Goa, the snow-covered landscapes of Shimla, the winter wonderland of Manali, the regal charm of Udaipur, or the vibrant markets of Kochi, each destination promises a perfect blend of relaxation and exploration. Here are the top travel destinations to enjoy long weekend in December
Immerse yourself in the festive vibes on the sun-kissed beaches of Goa, adorned with vibrant Christmas decorations. Dive into the lively nightlife with beach parties, live music, and special Christmas events. Indulge in a gastronomic delight with Goan cuisine, featuring traditional Christmas sweets and delectable seafood.
Experience a picturesque white Christmas amidst the snow-covered landscapes of Shimla. Stroll along the iconic Mall Road, illuminated with twinkling lights and festive decorations. Explore the Christ Church and partake in heartwarming Christmas celebrations in this charming hill station.
mbrace the winter season with adventurous snow activities amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Manali. Visit the Hadimba Devi Temple, surrounded by pristine snow, offering a serene and spiritual experience. Delight your taste buds with local Himachali cuisine, savoring the warmth of traditional festive dishes.
Immerse yourself in the regal history and cultural richness of the ‘City of Lakes’. Take a boat ride on Lake Pichola, surrounded by enchanting Udaipur architecture, especially magical during the festive season. Discover the royal charm of Udaipur's palaces, including the City Palace and Jag Mandir.
Traverse local markets offering an array of festive goodies and unique Christmas shopping experiences. Enjoy the pleasant coastal climate and soak in the tranquility of the Arabian Sea while exploring the cultural richness of Kochi.