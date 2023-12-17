5 travel destinations to enjoy long weekend in December

Goa

Immerse yourself in the festive vibes on the sun-kissed beaches of Goa, adorned with vibrant Christmas decorations. Dive into the lively nightlife with beach parties, live music, and special Christmas events. Indulge in a gastronomic delight with Goan cuisine, featuring traditional Christmas sweets and delectable seafood.

Shimla

Experience a picturesque white Christmas amidst the snow-covered landscapes of Shimla. Stroll along the iconic Mall Road, illuminated with twinkling lights and festive decorations. Explore the Christ Church and partake in heartwarming Christmas celebrations in this charming hill station.

Manali

mbrace the winter season with adventurous snow activities amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Manali. Visit the Hadimba Devi Temple, surrounded by pristine snow, offering a serene and spiritual experience. Delight your taste buds with local Himachali cuisine, savoring the warmth of traditional festive dishes.

Udaipur

Immerse yourself in the regal history and cultural richness of the ‘City of Lakes’. Take a boat ride on Lake Pichola, surrounded by enchanting Udaipur architecture, especially magical during the festive season. Discover the royal charm of Udaipur's palaces, including the City Palace and Jag Mandir.

Kochi

Traverse local markets offering an array of festive goodies and unique Christmas shopping experiences. Enjoy the pleasant coastal climate and soak in the tranquility of the Arabian Sea while exploring the cultural richness of Kochi.