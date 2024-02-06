Amavasya 2024: Date, Timings, Rituals and Significance

Amavasya 2024: Amavasya, the New Moon day, holds profound significance in Hindu religious traditions. It is a day dedicated to honoring ancestors and forefathers through various rituals. In 2024, the observance of Amavasya can be calculated using the Hindu Panchang. While considered inauspicious for certain activities, Amavasya holds auspiciousness for religious practices such as holy bathing, Pitru Tarpan, Pitru Puja, charity, hawan, and Brahmin feeding.

Amavasya, occurring every month, is marked by its alignment with the waning Moon, making it an astrologically less potent day. Despite this, it remains a sacred occasion for those seeking to pay homage to their lineage. Mauni Amavasya, Somvati Amavasya, Shanichari Amavasya, Kartik Amavasya, Mahalaya Amavasya, Hariyali Amavasya, and Vat Amavasya are among the prominent Amavasya observances in Hinduism.

In astrology, Amavasya is associated with Saturn, and performing remedies related to Saturn is recommended on this day. For individuals experiencing adverse effects due to the placement of the Moon in their birth charts, offering water to the Moon in the evening and performing rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva are suggested as remedies to mitigate these effects. Embracing the rituals and traditions associated with Amavasya allows devotees to seek solace and spiritual elevation amidst the lunar cycles.