PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 16th Instalment to Roll Out by Month-End

The Government of India is poised to distribute the 16th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to beneficiaries by the conclusion of February, according to an official announcement on the PM Kisan website. Scheduled for release on February 28, the 16th installment marks another stride in the ongoing efforts to support farmers nationwide. Under the PM Kisan scheme, eligible beneficiaries receive an annual cash benefit of ₹6,000, disbursed in three installments of ₹2,000 each. The 15th installment, disbursed on November 15, saw an allocation of ₹18,000 crore reaching over 8 crore beneficiary farmers, offering crucial financial assistance.

Checking Beneficiary Status

Farmers enrolled in the PM Kisan scheme can conveniently verify their beneficiary status through the official PM-Kisan website (pmkisan.gov.in). By navigating to the 'Farmer Corner' and selecting 'Beneficiary Status,' farmers can input their details including State, District, Sub District, Block, or Village to access their status report.

Assistance and Support

In case of any issues or queries regarding the PM Kisan Yojana, farmers are encouraged to reach out via email at pmkisan-ict@gov.in or through helpline numbers: 155261 or 1800115526 (Toll-Free) or 011-23381092. Additionally, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has introduced the PM-Kisan Artificial Intelligence Chatbot (Kisan e-Mitra), available in Hindi, Tamil, Odia, Bengali, and English, to provide further assistance to farmers.

Eligibility Criteria

The PM-Kisan scheme excludes institutional landholders and farmer families whose members have paid income tax in the last assessment year. Moreover, families with members holding or having held constitutional positions such as mayors of Municipal Corporations, chairpersons of District Panchayats, and former or current members of state legislative assemblies, state legislative councils, Lok Sabha, or Rajya Sabha are ineligible for the scheme's benefits.

Scheme Updates in Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024-25, emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing value addition in the agricultural sector and increasing farmers' income. Notably, she highlighted that 11.8 crore farmers, including marginal and small farmers, have received financial assistance under the PM Kisan Yojana.

The upcoming installment signifies the government's unwavering dedication to bolstering the agricultural landscape and uplifting the livelihoods of farmers across India.