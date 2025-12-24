Bank Holiday List January 2026: Banks to Remain Closed for Up to 10 Days – Check Dates and City-Wise Details

If you are planning bank-related work in January 2026, preparation is essential. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its official holiday calendar for 2026, detailing when bank branches across the country will remain closed due to national holidays, regional festivals, and state-specific observances.
According to the RBI holiday list, banks in several cities will remain shut for up to 10 days in January, excluding Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. In some states, the total number of non-working days may go up to 12 days when weekends are included.
RBI Bank Holidays in January 2026: Overview
Both public and private sector banks will observe holidays in January 2026 for occasions such as:
New Year’s Day
Swami Vivekananda Jayanti
Makar Sankranti and regional harvest festivals
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti
Republic Day
These holidays are declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act and vary by state and city.
Complete List of Bank Holidays in January 2026 (Date-Wise)
Below are the confirmed bank holidays as per the RBI calendar:
January 1, 2026 (Thursday)
Occasion: New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai
Cities Affected: Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Shillong
January 2, 2026 (Friday)
Occasion: New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanthi
Cities Affected: Aizawl, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
January 3, 2026 (Saturday)
Occasion: Birthday of Hazrat Ali
City Affected: Lucknow
January 12, 2026 (Monday)
Occasion: Swami Vivekananda Jayanti
City Affected: Kolkata
January 14, 2026 (Wednesday)
Occasion: Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu
Cities Affected: Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Itanagar
January 15, 2026 (Thursday)
Occasion: Uttarayana Punyakala / Pongal / Maghe Sankranti
Cities Affected: Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Vijayawada
January 16, 2026 (Friday)
Occasion: Thiruvalluvar Day
City Affected: Chennai
January 17, 2026 (Saturday)
Occasion: Uzhavar Thirunal
City Affected: Chennai
January 23, 2026 (Friday)
Occasion: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti / Saraswati Puja / Basanta Panchami
Cities Affected: Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata
January 26, 2026 (Monday)
Occasion: Republic Day
Observed Nationwide: All states and Union Territories
City-Wise Bank Holiday List for January 2026
Here is a snapshot of major cities and their bank holidays:
Chennai: January 1, 15, 16, 17, 23, 26
Kolkata: January 1, 12, 23, 26
Bengaluru: January 15, 26
Hyderabad: January 15, 26
Mumbai: January 26
New Delhi: January 26
Ahmedabad: January 14, 26
Guwahati: January 14, 26
Lucknow: January 3, 26
Kochi: January 2, 26
Customers are advised to check with their local bank branch for city-specific holidays, as closures may vary.
Will Banks Be Closed for 10–12 Days in January 2026?
Yes, in several states, banks may remain closed for 10 to 12 days in January 2026 when factoring in:
RBI-declared holidays
Sundays
Second and fourth Saturdays
The exact number of closure days depends on the regional holidays applicable to each state.
Will Digital Banking Services Work on Bank Holidays?
Yes. Despite physical branch closures, digital banking services will continue to function normally. These include:
UPI transactions
Mobile banking apps
Internet banking
ATM services
However, branch-dependent services such as cheque clearance, cash deposits, and documentation-related work may be delayed.
Important Advice for Bank Customers
Check the RBI holiday calendar before visiting your bank
Plan cash withdrawals and cheque-related transactions in advance
Use online and mobile banking services wherever possible
With multiple holidays lined up across states in January 2026, staying informed about the RBI bank holiday list can help avoid inconvenience. Whether it’s a regional festival or a national holiday, knowing your city’s closure dates will ensure smoother financial planning at the start of the new year.
Also Read:
November 2025 Bank Holidays: Full List of Days When Banks Will Remain Closed Across India
Bank Holidays in September 2025: Complete State-Wise List
Bank Holidays in October 2025: RBI Calendar, State-Wise Dates, and Full Schedule