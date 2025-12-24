Subscribe

Bank Holiday List January 2026: Banks to Remain Closed for Up to 10 Days – Check Dates and City-Wise Details

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the official bank holiday calendar for January 2026. As per the list, banks across several states and cities will remain closed for up to 10 days during the month.

PratidinTime News Desk
If you are planning bank-related work in January 2026, preparation is essential. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its official holiday calendar for 2026, detailing when bank branches across the country will remain closed due to national holidays, regional festivals, and state-specific observances.

According to the RBI holiday list, banks in several cities will remain shut for up to 10 days in January, excluding Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. In some states, the total number of non-working days may go up to 12 days when weekends are included.

RBI Bank Holidays in January 2026: Overview

Both public and private sector banks will observe holidays in January 2026 for occasions such as:

  • New Year’s Day

  • Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

  • Makar Sankranti and regional harvest festivals

  • Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

  • Republic Day

These holidays are declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act and vary by state and city.

Complete List of Bank Holidays in January 2026 (Date-Wise)

Below are the confirmed bank holidays as per the RBI calendar:

January 1, 2026 (Thursday)

Occasion: New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai
Cities Affected: Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Shillong

January 2, 2026 (Friday)

Occasion: New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanthi
Cities Affected: Aizawl, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

January 3, 2026 (Saturday)

Occasion: Birthday of Hazrat Ali
City Affected: Lucknow

January 12, 2026 (Monday)

Occasion: Swami Vivekananda Jayanti
City Affected: Kolkata

January 14, 2026 (Wednesday)

Occasion: Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu
Cities Affected: Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Itanagar

January 15, 2026 (Thursday)

Occasion: Uttarayana Punyakala / Pongal / Maghe Sankranti
Cities Affected: Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Vijayawada

January 16, 2026 (Friday)

Occasion: Thiruvalluvar Day
City Affected: Chennai

January 17, 2026 (Saturday)

Occasion: Uzhavar Thirunal
City Affected: Chennai

January 23, 2026 (Friday)

Occasion: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti / Saraswati Puja / Basanta Panchami
Cities Affected: Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata

January 26, 2026 (Monday)

Occasion: Republic Day
Observed Nationwide: All states and Union Territories

City-Wise Bank Holiday List for January 2026

Here is a snapshot of major cities and their bank holidays:

  • Chennai: January 1, 15, 16, 17, 23, 26

  • Kolkata: January 1, 12, 23, 26

  • Bengaluru: January 15, 26

  • Hyderabad: January 15, 26

  • Mumbai: January 26

  • New Delhi: January 26

  • Ahmedabad: January 14, 26

  • Guwahati: January 14, 26

  • Lucknow: January 3, 26

  • Kochi: January 2, 26

Customers are advised to check with their local bank branch for city-specific holidays, as closures may vary.

Will Banks Be Closed for 10–12 Days in January 2026?

Yes, in several states, banks may remain closed for 10 to 12 days in January 2026 when factoring in:

  • RBI-declared holidays

  • Sundays

  • Second and fourth Saturdays

The exact number of closure days depends on the regional holidays applicable to each state.

Will Digital Banking Services Work on Bank Holidays?

Yes. Despite physical branch closures, digital banking services will continue to function normally. These include:

  • UPI transactions

  • Mobile banking apps

  • Internet banking

  • ATM services

However, branch-dependent services such as cheque clearance, cash deposits, and documentation-related work may be delayed.

Important Advice for Bank Customers

  • Check the RBI holiday calendar before visiting your bank

  • Plan cash withdrawals and cheque-related transactions in advance

  • Use online and mobile banking services wherever possible

With multiple holidays lined up across states in January 2026, staying informed about the RBI bank holiday list can help avoid inconvenience. Whether it’s a regional festival or a national holiday, knowing your city’s closure dates will ensure smoother financial planning at the start of the new year.

Bank Holidays 2026