Bank Holidays On New Year 2026: Are Banks Open Or Closed On December 31 And January 1?

As the year draws to a close, many customers are searching for clarity on bank holidays around the New Year 2026. According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on select dates between December 29, 2025 and January 2, 2026, depending on the state or city. These holidays are not uniform across India, making it important to check local schedules before planning banking tasks.

RBI Bank Holidays Around New Year 2026: Key Highlights

Banks will observe multiple holidays in the last week of December and the first week of January due to regional festivals, anniversaries, and New Year celebrations. While digital services will continue uninterrupted, branch-level services will be unavailable on designated holidays.

Are Banks Open On December 31, 2025 (New Year’s Eve)?

OnWednesday, December 31, 2025, banks will remain closed only in select northeastern cities.

Banks will be closed in:

Aizawl

Imphal

In all other states and cities, banks will function as usual on New Year’s Eve.

Bank Holiday On January 1, 2026: New Year’s Day Status

On Thursday, January 1, 2026, banks will observe a holiday in several states due to New Year’s Day and regional celebrations.

Banks will be closed in:

Aizawl

Chennai

Gangtok

Imphal

Itanagar

Kohima

Kolkata

Shillong

Banks in other parts of India will remain operational on New Year’s Day.

Additional Bank Holidays Before And After the New Year

December 30, 2025: Banks in Shillong will be closed due to the Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah.

January 2, 2026: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram for the New Year Celebration/Mannam Jayanthi.

Banking Services Available During Holidays

Even on bank holidays, customers can continue using:

Net banking

Mobile banking apps

UPI services

ATM withdrawals

However, cheque clearing, cash deposits, and over-the-counter services governed by the Negotiable Instruments Act will not be available on these days.

Regular Bank Working Hours In India

Bank timings may vary by institution, but standard operating hours include:

Public sector banks (SBI, PNB, Bank of India): 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Private banks (ICICI, HDFC, Axis, Yes Bank, Kotak): 9:30 am to 4:30 pm or 3:30 pm (branch-dependent)

Bank of Baroda : 9:45 am to 4:45 pm or 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Canara Bank: 10:00 am to 3:30 pm

Customers are advised to confirm timings with their local branches.

Bank Holidays In January 2026: Full List

Date Occasion January 1 New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai January 2 New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanthi January 3 Birthday of Hazrat Ali January 12 Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda January 14 Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu January 15 Pongal / Uttarayana Punyakala / Makara Sankranti January 16 Thiruvalluvar Day January 17 Uzhavar Thirunal January 23 Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti / Saraswati Puja January 26 Republic Day

If you are planning branch visits around the New Year 2026, it is essential to check state-wise RBI bank holidays. While most regions will see banks open on December 31, January 1 will witness closures in several major cities. Digital banking remains the most reliable option during this holiday period.

