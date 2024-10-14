10 Best Nature Place in Assam
10 Best Nature Place to Visit in Assam

Assam, known for its rich biodiversity and natural beauty, is a paradise for nature lovers. The state's lush green landscapes, serene rivers, majestic hills, and wildlife sanctuaries offer a unique experience. Here are the top 10 best nature places in Assam that you shouldn't miss:

1. Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga National Park
Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is famous for its population of the endangered one-horned rhinoceros. The park offers stunning views of wildlife, grasslands, and wetlands. Visitors can also spot tigers, elephants, and various bird species.

2. Majuli Island

Majuli Island
Majuli Island

Majuli, the world’s largest river island, is a cultural and natural gem situated in the Brahmaputra River. Known for its serene environment, beautiful landscapes, and rich tradition of Satras (monasteries), it’s a great place to relax and explore Assamese heritage.

3. Manas National Park

Manas National Park
Manas National Park

Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, Manas National Park is a biodiversity hotspot that offers mesmerizing views of the Himalayan foothills. It is home to rare species like the golden langur, pygmy hog, and Bengal tiger. The park is a must-visit for nature enthusiasts and wildlife photographers.

4. Chandubi Lake

Chandubi Lake
Chandubi Lake

Located near Guwahati, Chandubi Lake is a natural lake surrounded by dense forests and small villages. It’s a peaceful spot for picnics, boating, and bird-watching. The lake offers a tranquil escape from the bustling city life.

5. Dibru-Saikhowa National Park

Dibru-Saikhowa National Park
Dibru-Saikhowa National Park

This national park is located on the Brahmaputra River’s floodplains and is known for its semi-evergreen forests, grasslands, and wetlands. The park is an important birding destination and is home to feral horses and many endangered species of wildlife.

6. Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary
Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

Pobitora is often called the "Mini Kaziranga" due to its high density of one-horned rhinos. Located near Guwahati, it is an ideal destination for a day trip to experience wildlife in its natural habitat, along with the scenic beauty of the surrounding area.

7. Haflong Hill

Haflong Hill
Haflong Hill

Haflong, the only hill station in Assam, is known for its picturesque landscapes, rolling hills, and pristine lakes. It offers trekking, paragliding, and bird-watching opportunities, making it an excellent destination for adventure and nature lovers.

8. Orang National Park

Orang National Park
Orang National Park

Often overshadowed by the more famous parks, Orang National Park is a hidden gem. Known as the "Mini Kaziranga," it is home to one-horned rhinos, tigers, and elephants. The park’s scenic beauty, with its grassy meadows and river systems, is truly captivating.

9.  Bogamati

Bogamati
Bogamati

Located on the Indo-Bhutan border, Bogamati is a picturesque spot along the banks of the Barnadi River. The place is surrounded by lush green hills and is perfect for picnics, river rafting, and trekking, offering a perfect blend of adventure and tranquility.

10. Nameri National Park

Nameri National Park
Nameri National Park

Nameri National Park, located near the Assam-Arunachal border, is a birdwatcher's paradise. With its thick forests, meandering rivers, and rich biodiversity, the park is also a habitat for tigers, elephants, and many exotic bird species.

