10 Best Nature Place to Visit in Assam

Assam, known for its rich biodiversity and natural beauty, is a paradise for nature lovers. The state's lush green landscapes, serene rivers, majestic hills, and wildlife sanctuaries offer a unique experience. Here are the top 10 best nature places in Assam that you shouldn't miss:
Kaziranga is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is famous for its population of the endangered one-horned rhinoceros. The park offers stunning views of wildlife, grasslands, and wetlands. Visitors can also spot tigers, elephants, and various bird species.
Majuli, the world’s largest river island, is a cultural and natural gem situated in the Brahmaputra River. Known for its serene environment, beautiful landscapes, and rich tradition of Satras (monasteries), it’s a great place to relax and explore Assamese heritage.
Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, Manas National Park is a biodiversity hotspot that offers mesmerizing views of the Himalayan foothills. It is home to rare species like the golden langur, pygmy hog, and Bengal tiger. The park is a must-visit for nature enthusiasts and wildlife photographers.
Located near Guwahati, Chandubi Lake is a natural lake surrounded by dense forests and small villages. It’s a peaceful spot for picnics, boating, and bird-watching. The lake offers a tranquil escape from the bustling city life.
This national park is located on the Brahmaputra River’s floodplains and is known for its semi-evergreen forests, grasslands, and wetlands. The park is an important birding destination and is home to feral horses and many endangered species of wildlife.
Pobitora is often called the "Mini Kaziranga" due to its high density of one-horned rhinos. Located near Guwahati, it is an ideal destination for a day trip to experience wildlife in its natural habitat, along with the scenic beauty of the surrounding area.
Haflong, the only hill station in Assam, is known for its picturesque landscapes, rolling hills, and pristine lakes. It offers trekking, paragliding, and bird-watching opportunities, making it an excellent destination for adventure and nature lovers.
Often overshadowed by the more famous parks, Orang National Park is a hidden gem. Known as the "Mini Kaziranga," it is home to one-horned rhinos, tigers, and elephants. The park’s scenic beauty, with its grassy meadows and river systems, is truly captivating.
Located on the Indo-Bhutan border, Bogamati is a picturesque spot along the banks of the Barnadi River. The place is surrounded by lush green hills and is perfect for picnics, river rafting, and trekking, offering a perfect blend of adventure and tranquility.
Nameri National Park, located near the Assam-Arunachal border, is a birdwatcher's paradise. With its thick forests, meandering rivers, and rich biodiversity, the park is also a habitat for tigers, elephants, and many exotic bird species.