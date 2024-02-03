Chaitra Navratri 2024: Auspicious Beginnings and Calendar Overview

Chaitra Navratri 2024: In the Hindu calendar, Chaitra Navratri holds special significance, with devotees celebrating the nine forms of Goddess Durga during this sacred period. This year, Chaitra Navratri commences on April 8, 2024, starting from the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month and concluding on April 17, 2024.
The Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra Shukla begins on April 8 at 11:50 pm and ends on April 9 at 08:30 pm. Udaya Tithi, which is significant in Hindu tradition, marks the Ghatasthapana on April 9. The auspicious time for Kalash installation is as follows:
Ghat Sthapana Muhurta: 06:02 AM to 10:16 AM
Ghat Sthapana Abhijeet Muhurta: 11:57 PM to 12:48 PM
On the first day of Chaitra Navratri, Pratipada Tithi witnesses the formation of Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Amrit Siddhi Yoga from 07:32 AM to 05:06 PM. These yogas are considered highly auspicious for undertaking significant endeavors.
Follow these steps for Ghatasthapana on the auspicious Pratipada Tithi:
Begin your day with an early morning bath and a resolution to worship.
Decorate the worship area and place a post for the Kalash filled with water.
Wrap the Kalash with Kalava and adorn it with mango and Ashoka leaves.
Place a coconut wrapped in red cloth on the Kalash.
Invoke Maa Durga by lighting incense sticks and lamps, following the scriptures' prescribed method.
Chaitra Navratri is a time of spiritual significance, where devotees observe fasts, perform rituals, and celebrate the divine feminine energy embodied in Goddess Durga. Embrace the auspiciousness of these nine days and partake in the collective joy of devotion during Chaitra Navratri 2024.