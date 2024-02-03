Chaitra Navratri 2024: Auspicious Beginnings and Calendar Overview

Chaitra Navratri 2024: In the Hindu calendar, Chaitra Navratri holds special significance, with devotees celebrating the nine forms of Goddess Durga during this sacred period. This year, Chaitra Navratri commences on April 8, 2024, starting from the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month and concluding on April 17, 2024.

Commencement and Auspicious Time for Kalash Installation

The Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra Shukla begins on April 8 at 11:50 pm and ends on April 9 at 08:30 pm. Udaya Tithi, which is significant in Hindu tradition, marks the Ghatasthapana on April 9. The auspicious time for Kalash installation is as follows: