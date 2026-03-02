Chandra Grahan 2026 on March 3: India Timings, Sutak Kaal, Do’s and Don’ts During the Lunar Eclipse

India will witness the first lunar eclipse of 2026 on March 3, coinciding with the festival of Holi. This rare overlap of a cultural celebration and a celestial event has drawn significant attention. The total lunar eclipse, often referred to as a “Blood Moon,” is considered spiritually significant in Hindu tradition and is associated with specific rituals and precautions.

Chandra Grahan 2026: Date and India Timings (IST)

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth positions itself between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface. As sunlight filters through Earth’s atmosphere, the Moon appears reddish, creating the striking “Blood Moon” effect.

Key Timings for March 3, 2026 (IST)

Sutak Period Begins: 6:23 AM

Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 2:14 PM

Partial Eclipse Begins: Around 3:20 PM

Total Phase Duration: Approximately 58 minutes

Best Viewing Time: Between 6:33 PM and 6:40 PM

Eclipse Ends: Around 6:47 PM

The entire eclipse process, including penumbral phases, will last about five and a half hours. In many parts of India, the Moon will be visible during the final stages of the eclipse around sunset.

What Is Sutak Kaal and Why Is It Important?

In Hindu tradition, the Sutak period begins roughly nine hours before the eclipse and is considered inauspicious for religious ceremonies and new beginnings. During this time, many devotees avoid auspicious activities and focus on prayer and introspection.

As Holi falls on the same day in 2026, several families plan to perform Holika Dahan rituals only after the eclipse concludes. However, customs may vary across regions.

Do’s to Follow During Chandra Grahan 2026

Traditional beliefs recommend certain practices during a lunar eclipse to maintain spiritual balance and positivity.

1. Chant Mantras and Meditate

The eclipse period is considered spiritually powerful. Engaging in prayer, mantra chanting, or meditation is believed to enhance inner peace and mental clarity.

2. Read Sacred Texts

Reciting scriptures such as the Bhagavad Gita, Ramcharitmanas, or Sundarkand is encouraged. Spiritual practices performed during this time are believed to yield greater benefits.

3. Add Tulsi or Kusha to Food

Placing tulsi leaves or kusha grass in stored food items is believed to protect them from negative energies during the eclipse.

4. Take a Ritual Bath

Bathing before the eclipse begins and again after it ends symbolises purification and cleansing of negative influences.

5. Cover Idols and Sacred Items

Many households cover religious idols during the eclipse and later cleanse them by sprinkling holy water such as Gangajal.

6. Cleanse the Home After the Eclipse

Sprinkling Gangajal around the home after the eclipse is believed to restore purity and remove negative vibrations.

7. Donate and Perform Charity

Offering food, clothes, or monetary donations after the eclipse is considered highly auspicious and spiritually rewarding.

Don’ts to Observe During the Lunar Eclipse

Certain activities are traditionally avoided during the eclipse period.

1. Avoid Eating During Sutak

Many people refrain from consuming food during the Sutak period, as it is believed that food may absorb negative energy. However, this is a matter of personal faith.

2. Do Not Begin New Ventures

Starting new business deals, ceremonies, or auspicious tasks is generally avoided during the eclipse.

3. Avoid Sleeping

Staying awake and engaging in prayer or meditation is preferred over sleeping, as it is believed to enhance spiritual awareness.

4. Avoid Using Sharp Objects

Traditional beliefs discourage using knives, scissors, or needles during the eclipse as a precautionary measure.

5. Avoid Touching Idols or Tulsi Plants

Sacred items are typically not touched during the eclipse and are purified afterward.

6. Maintain Self-Discipline

Practising self-restraint, including avoiding physical intimacy, is traditionally recommended to maintain spiritual focus.

Lunar Eclipse and Pregnancy: Traditional Advice vs Science

In many households, pregnant women are advised to remain indoors during a lunar eclipse. However, there is no scientific evidence suggesting that a lunar eclipse poses any health risk to expectant mothers or unborn children.

Medical experts confirm that a lunar eclipse is a natural astronomical phenomenon and is completely safe to observe. Pregnant women should prioritise balanced nutrition, hydration, rest and regular medical care rather than rely solely on traditional cautions.

Spiritual Significance of Chandra Grahan

In Indian spiritual thought, the Moon symbolises the mind and emotions. A lunar eclipse is believed to amplify emotional sensitivity and mental energy. Many individuals use this time for:

Self-reflection

Letting go of negative thoughts

Deep meditation

Strengthening spiritual discipline

The coincidence of Holi and the lunar eclipse in 2026 adds symbolic depth, as Holi itself represents the triumph of good over evil and the renewal of life.

How to Watch the Blood Moon Safely

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse does not require protective eyewear. It is completely safe to view with the naked eye.

For the best experience:

Choose an open area away from bright city lights.

Check weather conditions in advance.

Use binoculars or a telescope for clearer details of the Moon’s surface.

The most striking red hue is expected during the total phase around sunset.

Chandra Grahan 2026 on March 3 is both an astronomical spectacle and a spiritually significant occasion. While traditional customs suggest specific dos and don’ts during the eclipse, science confirms that the event is safe to observe.

Whether one chooses to follow religious rituals, meditate during Sutak Kaal, or simply enjoy the sight of the Blood Moon in the evening sky, the eclipse offers a moment for reflection, awareness and renewal.

